Have you ever had the experience, after sharing something about yourself with someone, that they change the subject? Perhaps they stay on the topic but shift it immediately to another aspect, give you a piece of information not related to what you said, or shift the conversation to themselves? Basically, they don’t respond to what you said. That has probably happened to all of us.

Why does this happen? Most of us blame ourselves, and that is the first place to look. Did you say something hurtful or out of line, or were you unclear? If so, you can change your approach. But what if you shared something just about you, a struggle or an experience? Or you made a request in a kind way, maybe even explaining why you were making the request?

First a caveat. Any time we are trying to understand why someone is doing something, it is always a guess, and it needs to stay that way until the other person confirms it. And – it can be helpful to look at some generalities so you can move beyond blaming yourself.

There is always a reason someone acts as they do. You will not know why unless they tell you, but you can know that their reaction is about them. It is related to what they have experienced or perhaps it is related to an inborn trait or tendency.

When you express something that relates to emotions or a specific emotion, a person can only clearly relate to your expression if they can work with that emotion in themselves. If they are uncomfortable with that emotion (e.g. grief or shame or anger), they will deal with the experience in some way that does not directly honor what you have said. It is likely that this is an unconscious response, not meant to disrespect your sharing, but a way to keep them safe from emotional pain they are not yet ready to face. Each of us has a right to face pain when we are ready and feel we have the tools and support to do that.

The takeaway here is that, unless you were out of line yourself, see their response as the best they can do with their current abilities. Let it go and find your support from someone who is able to respond to your sharing and your emotions with respectful recognition and compassion. And stay on the path of working with your own emotions and life experiences, moving yourself forward on your path of personal development.

Let’s walk through this together in the audio below.

