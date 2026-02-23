Watching someone you care about in pain hurts. As humans, we are empathic by nature, wanting those we care about to be happy and at peace. So, when they are in pain, we are impacted. Most people’s initial response is to try to take the pain away.

There is nothing wrong with this response and can be a loving gesture when someone helps another in dire straights, defends someone’s safety, or is empathic in time of loss.

And – not everyone’s pain can be removed or solved. Maybe you cannot protect them from harm. Perhaps you don’t have the resources to assist as you would like. And – they must play the leading role in resolving their emotional pain; your support is important – often very important – but it is, at best, secondary.

Often this brings with it a sense of helplessness. You can help, but only so much, and you still are watching that person live through pain, either physical or emotional, or both. Helplessness is one of the harder emotions to work with, and we need to work it so we don’t fall into depression. For me, one of the best ways is to focus on the small things I can do in the situation. Just the next small thing.

We also have to let go of controlling the situation, and this is very challenging for most, if not all of us, especially regarding those we love. Recognizing our limits is recognizing our humanity, but that is easier said than done.

When my mother was dying of ALS, I sought out experimental treatments for this terminal illness, both because she asked and because I wanted her to live. She had told me, “I’m going to lick this dude!” Instead, she moved closer to death (as the doctor had predicted), and I watched as her body slowly became totally paralyzed. This was emotionally painful for her, and I learned that paralysis is physically painful as well. At one point, I made a conscious decision to stop looking for cures and accept my helplessness in the situation. I moved into the nursing home and focused on doing whatever I could for her, one moment at a time, loving her as best I could, and moving in and out of grief.

Grief is a part of watching someone in pain. In my case, I was grieving for her having to go through this horrendous illness while I was also grieving for myself losing her. Even if someone isn’t dying, there is grief in watching their pain, grief that they are in pain, grief that you can only do so much. There may be grief that their pain is impacting the relationship you have together. Whatever aspects of grief are there needs to be acknowledged and worked with.

An important of this process is self-compassion. This simple practice of giving yourself kind words – or even kind touch – is essential as you face the pain and helplessness. We can use self-compassion as a way to hold ourselves with kindness as we do our best for the person and grieve about the experience. I encourage you to find a self-compassion practice that works for you. Here is a post offering a simple self-compassion practice.

Please join me in the audio below as we walk through this together.

0:00 -5:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment

I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela