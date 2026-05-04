Mindful Resilience

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
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Thank you for the reminder Pamela. Sometimes I need to slow down and be patient. I also have to remind myself it's rather kind to provide an internal sense of calm and safety, key word safety - and then think that is what I need but how does somoene else need and experience it. And if all else fails I can ask - and then on really bad days - smile and nod and do my best to mean it.

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