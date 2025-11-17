The chatter in our minds is important. The words you say to yourself impact your emotions and how you view the world. Usually we let the chatter – or words – happen in our minds. “It’s just the monkey mind,” we say. True, minds naturally chatter. And – we can start to decide what we want to say to ourselves so we can influence our lives in a direction that is in line with our highest values. This requires intent and, of course, practice.

Let me share a story from my own life. I lived for a while just north of Louisville, Kentucky which, at the time, had the largest bridge construction project in the country. Because of this construction, traffic patterns were always changing, and driving was challenging.

It was the end of a long day, and I was driving home in the evening. As I was trying to get onto the bridge, someone pulled in front of me at the last minute. I started with the talk: “what a jerk,” “how dare they do that,” and on and on. Those words were changing my emotional state, making me more frustrated, moving me toward anger. Then I caught myself.

I had been regularly doing a practice of saying (in my head, not aloud) “may you be free of suffering” when I would see a stranger. It was a way of practicing compassion for others. As I was driving and saying the negative words in my head, I remembered I had been doing this practice for others.

An argument within myself ensued. “Say those words for them too,” part of me said. “No way, they are a jerk,” the other part said – back and forth for a minute of so. Then I decided just to think those words, even though I didn’t really mean it when I started. “May you be free of suffering. May you be free of suffering. May you be free of suffering”

To my surprise, something shifted. I realized that the person would not have pulled in front of me at the last minute if they had not been suffering somehow. Maybe they were stressed, or maybe it was something else. When I changed the words I was saying to myself, my entire perspective changed, and my frustration disappeared. They were just a person, like me, trying to cope with all of the road construction and changes – and life!

What would happen if you chose your mental thoughts purposely, even if you don’t believe them at the moment? I invite you to do this as an experiment and see what happens. What happens for you may be different than what happened to me; play with it and see what happens. And, I invite you to join me in the audio below to move through this together.

0:00 -4:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

Please consider contributing if you find these posts helpful. Thank you for whatever you choose to give.

Warmly,

Pamela