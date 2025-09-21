Dr. Bronce Rice is a psychologist and psychoanalyst on Substack who has written The Wellbeing Equation, a book he is preparing for publication. I wanted to interview him because I think his material is excellent and the ideas he presents are relevant to anyone interested in resilience.

He writes about integrating basic self-care into daily life as a fundamental part of personal development. The work he brings forward can be helpful to anyone dedicated to their own growth and well-being. He graciously accepted the invitation, and we discuss his book, what it is about, and the writing and publication process. He also shares how this journey has changed him personally.

I am very pleased to be sharing this with all of you. Please join us either in the podcast or the video option, both below.

1× 0:00 -54:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I hope you enjoyed this, and make sure to subscribe to Bronce’s Substack:

The Wellbeing Equation