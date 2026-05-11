In order to deal with emotions that come up in life, we have to develop the capacity for inner stillness amidst the cacophony of life. In our most challenging times, life is in our faces, tugging, pushing, and confronting the best in us.

How can we develop the capacity for stillness in the midst of everything? This post was inspired by a young woman I know who is juggling marriage, motherhood, a new medical diagnosis, and a household move. She asked how to move through life and have a sense of inner stillness.

One way to begin developing this capacity is through walking meditation. In walking meditation, we practice being present while physically moving, simply walking. It breaks down the experience by maintaining the movement in a small area and training the mind to return to the walking practice. The mind returns to quieting presence while the body moves.

We can also use this practice to help with psychological motion, the emotions in life. I have used this practice in the midst of anger, returning the mind to the simple act of walking while the emotions flared, and then gently calmed. Note that I didn’t do the practice trying to make the anger calm, but wanted to practice while angry and movement seemed what I needed at the time to honor the energy or movement of that emotion. This is an ancient practice we can pull out in modern times.

Here are the basic steps:

Choose a space 15-20 feet in length to walk (shorter if necessary). You will be walking back and forth between two points.

Begin by standing at one end, stand still and become present as much as you can.

Then begin walking, feeling the sensations of the feet on the ground or floor. Alternatively, you can label the process, saying internally “lifting,” “moving,” “placing” with each step you take.

Walk with awareness, bringing your mind back to feeling the sensations of the feet as you walk or the inner words of “lifting,” “moving,” “placing.” Your mind will stray because that is what minds do. Simply bring your mind back to the practice.

When you reach the other end, stop, turn slowly with awareness, stop, and start walking again.

This is the practice, walking back and forth, paying attention to the sensations or movement of walking. The speed can be faster or slower as needed. As you walk, the attention returns to the feet.

This is a basic meditation practice, one that can be profound. Try it; experiment with it; notice what happens for you.

Please join me in the audio below to walk through this practice together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela