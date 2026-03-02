In the culture where I live, stillness – and silence – are often avoided. I recently began doing yoga again, and most classes have music in the background. Doctors’ offices have video screens – sometimes large ones – playing TV scenes or news. Restaurants often have music on top of the human chatter. And then there is quiet.

There is also another type of stillness some cultures – especially the US – avoid. People stay busy, attending to work issues, family schedules, daily problems, and complicated IT protocols. We can get caught in the business of life.

What happens when we slow down and create quiet? Stillness – and silence – can bring challenge. It opens us to the inner world inside us. That inner world holds the space for our emotions. It holds the space for wonder and joy, and it also holds the space for frustration and fear, sadness and guilt, anger and shame. Some of the emotions stored in that space are from long-ago experiences as yet unresolved, so it can be quite the storehouse.

For many people, emotions are uncomfortable. They are unfamiliar. Emotions are experienced in the physical body, and those physical experiences can be experienced as stressful. And – most importantly – we are not taught how to work with what we find inside, especially the emotions. Thus, most people are moving through life without the tools they need to deal with the discomfort found in the midst of stillness.

Please note that if you find total overwhelm when you encounter stillness, that is a sign you need to back away rather than move toward what you find, and a sign that psychotherapy might be of help to you. This post is focused on discomfort, not total overwhelm.

We can consciously choose to walk forward, through the doorway of stillness or silence. If you decide to go there, here are some tips:

Recognize how you avoid this inner attention . What do you do in your life to stay busy or surround yourself with noise? You can use this as a practice – noticing without criticism.

Make a conscious decision to add silence or stillness to your day in small doses . Take a walk by yourself, add meditation to your day, or say “no” to others’ requests instead of adding one more to-do to your list.

Go slowly, noticing what you are feeling inside when you create the space . Exploring inner life is best taken slowly, giving yourself time to deal with what shows up, taking breaks as needed, and respecting the pace you need.

Learn tools to work directly with emotions . This Substack was developed specifically for that purpose, and you can now find almost a year’s worth of weekly posts on emotions. You might start with this one on self-compassion or this one on letting emotions simple be present.

Hold yourself with kindness in your exploration. Set an intention to treat yourself with the same kindness you offer a friend or loved one. Learn some simple self-compassion practices and begin using them. And remember – you don’t have to believe what you say to yourself when you start. Just say the words, and they will eventually sink in.

Small changes over time add up and can shift your life in major ways as your capacity builds. Start somewhere and stay gentle with the process and with yourself.

Please join me in the audio below, and let’s walk through this together.

Leave a comment

I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela