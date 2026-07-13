Stepping Back from Emotions

Last week we talked about using curiosity to lean into emotions, an essential part of learning about what is going on in your the. This week we will talk about the essential skill of consciously stepping back from emotions when you need to do that.

Notice I said it is an essential skill. We cannot clearly say “yes” to something if we cannot say “no.” Stepping back refers to a range of ways to say “no” temporarily while you rest, recuperate, take a break, or do whatever you need to do in order to effectively become curious again and lean in.

So when do you do this? At any time you begin to feel overwhelmed by an emotion or group of emotions, it is important to stop leaning in and step back. Leaning in will most likely take you more into overwhelm. And – none of us access our pre-frontal lobe and its executive function well in that state.

Please note that some people will tell you to move forward into emotions when you are already overwhelmed. I simply do not agree. Some people who teach mindfulness or other forms of meditation will tell you to move into the meditation process and the emotions. They are likely coming from a good intention but are not aware of what that can lead to. Even Tara Brach, in her week-long silent retreats, caution her participants to move away from emotions when they are beginning to feel overwhelmed. So, if you don’t believe me, please believe her.

You can learn tools to work with emotions, but they are best learned in stages, first applied to a small or medium situation or set of emotions. Then you can take on larger issues.

With that said, how do you back away from emotions?

One of the easiest way to do this is distraction – conscious distraction. Many cultures thrive on distracting you with products to buy, eat, watch, etc. Allowing unconscious distraction simply builds that habit. Conscious distraction is purposefully taking the mind from something that feels like too much and putting the mind on something that feels pleasurable, supportive, or at least neutral. If you are angry, you might take a walk among trees. If you are sad, you might call a friend. If you are scared, you might (after checking to make sure you are actually safe in the moment) read a non-scary novel. Recognize that all of these emotions are normal and ok to experience, as long as they are not moving you into overwhelm.

You can label the emotion without identification . That sounds like, “there’s anger” or “there’s sadness” rather than “I’m angry” or “I’m sad.”

· You also can use the metaphor of “Teflon mind” (a term coined by Dr. Marsha Linehan). You think of your mind as Teflon and allow thoughts and feelings to slide by it.

The Here and Now Stone practice (from Kristen Neff and Christopher Germer) is another option – see this post for that practice.

Sometimes you can simply decide to not focus on the emotion and the memories that are triggering it. If that works, you can just do this and go about your day. That is fine too.

You are looking for something that works for you. Experiment and develop your own toolbox. And please join me in the audio below where we walk through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela