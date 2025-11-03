The emotion of sadness naturally has movement. It ebbs and flows, becoming stronger and weaker throughout a day, a week, or a month. When you work effectively with sadness, your mood gradually lifts as the issue you are grieving about becomes resolved. If we use a line drawing as a metaphor, this process can look like a wavy line going gradually up.

Sadness can, however, become stuck. The movement slows or stops, the metaphorical line becomes flatter or flat, and the upward tendency can disappear. This experience can move into clinical depression with a sense of hopelessness which can then feel like a vast desert or a deep hole.

I want to clarify that depression can be caused by other emotional factors and/or biochemical ones. Sadness becoming stuck is only one possible contributing factor. Clinical depression is complex and requires good assessment and treatment, not the topic of this post.

What we will be focusing on is sadness, how it gets stuck, and how you can facilitate the natural movement and resolution of sad emotions.

The most common way I have seen sadness stuck is when someone fights the process of working with the sadness. You can lay it aside for a while, take a break, or distract yourself, but if you consistently push it away, the sadness may become stuck. To counter this tendency, it is important to allow the experience of sadness, at least to some degree.

Another way sadness can become stuck is to experience it without compassion. You can work with self-compassion, and there are ways to do this. If you wish, you can also find someone to listen who has the ability to do that with compassion. What is not helpful is someone impatient with your process or critical of you. At some point, learning self-compassion for yourself can be very helpful even if you have a compassionate person to help you as well.

Of course, emotions can be too much, and you get to choose the pace. Pace yourself according to what is right for you. Please join me in the audio below as we walk this process together.

