Reversing one Type of Negative Spiral
Many people are experiencing life as quite challenging with stressors increasing and, for some, their world feeling less stable. A common response to this kind of situation is to talk in groups about how awful things are. When you are simply trying to cope, this can also become a kind of self-talk.
The problem with this type of response is that it often spirals in a negative direction, toward a sense of powerlessness or even hopelessness, increasing anxiety and the possibility of depression. Certainly, we need to acknowledge the reality in front of us to best cope with what is in our lives, but to repeatedly talk about the world this way may not serve us the best.
I remember decades ago in a professional group, participating in this type of conversation, and realizing it was not moving in a positive direction for me. I asked the group to change the conversation so that we were being productive, discussing the intended topic which would move us forward in action. At that point I called our unhelpful dynamic “ain’t it awfuling.”
How do we turn the spiral around? How do we stop the descent? First, we do need to acknowledge reality. Things may be challenging, or even really bad. Ok, see it for what it is. Then, begin to shift what you are doing with your mind, your self-talk, or your conversation.
Find some kind of productive action you can take related to the issue. In my example above, we already had a topic for the meeting, and we simply needed to shift to the planned topic. And when I say “action,” I mean the first step. You are choosing to step outside the downward spiral.
You can also identify a positive in the current situation. That may be something that is happening around you, perhaps an offer of help you received, or the birth of a new child in the family. It might be something internal such as acknowledging the resilience you see in yourself or others as you are coping with something quite challenging.
You only need to choose one of these options, but you can certainly do both. The key is refusing to focus on how awful something is. You are refusing to allow the depletion of your life energy, which will likely make you less effective in taking action or coping. Instead, you are choosing a positive direction through action or changing focus.
Please join me below as we walk through this together.
Such an interesting observation. Almost a type of group think, where we can get pulled along by the current particularly when it is negative. Easier to channel negativity as it doesn't take much energy but to swim against the easy negative energy takes focus, directive and a bit of motivational force. Solid option to point out what the negativity that is being stirred up is and offer to go in a more positive direction. I call it the pivot. In life we need to addresss the negatives in life but we also have to move towards what helps us feel and cope better. A type of balance. Great options Pamela!
I have found that creating something together often leads a group out of the morass of awful.
I think the challenge is that problems are becoming more and more complex and it is difficult to see a solution, so instead we wallow in awful.
But if we turn to each other and think together by first reframing the problem we can often get to solutions we never expected.