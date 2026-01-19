Mindful Resilience

Dr. Bronce Rice
21h

Such an interesting observation. Almost a type of group think, where we can get pulled along by the current particularly when it is negative. Easier to channel negativity as it doesn't take much energy but to swim against the easy negative energy takes focus, directive and a bit of motivational force. Solid option to point out what the negativity that is being stirred up is and offer to go in a more positive direction. I call it the pivot. In life we need to addresss the negatives in life but we also have to move towards what helps us feel and cope better. A type of balance. Great options Pamela!

Scott Wagers
1d

I have found that creating something together often leads a group out of the morass of awful.

I think the challenge is that problems are becoming more and more complex and it is difficult to see a solution, so instead we wallow in awful.

But if we turn to each other and think together by first reframing the problem we can often get to solutions we never expected.

