The holidays are a time, for many, of loss and grief. Perhaps you are losing someone now. Perhaps you lost someone in the last year, and it is the first holiday season without them. Perhaps you are in the process of a terminal illness. This forum is for you.

Come join me in a safe space to honor your loss in a way that is beautiful and meaningful. Join me in practice and sharing where everything is optional, and you can touch your grief to the level you wish.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please join me in a Resilience Forum on Holiday Grief. We will:

· Briefly explore the topic,

· Move through a mindfulness-based practice related to the grief you bring,

· Invite your inner wisdom through journaling,

· And share in the group if you wish.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Resilience Forums are offered to explore topics together that are relevant to resilience development in these challenging times. This one is offered for free as a holiday gift to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is the basic information:

When: Tuesday, December 9: 8pm ET (45-60 minutes).

Where: zoom join here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83101488520

Cost: Free. This one is my holiday gift to you.

Note that these forums will be live classes and will not be recorded.

Please bring a journal or something to write in. Please also bring a candle (either a real one or an electronic one).

All adults are welcome.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We would love to have you join us. See the details below and feel free to contact me on Substack or by email (pamela@mindfulresilience.com) if you have any questions.

Warmly,

Pamela

Zoom Link to Forum