If you are experiencing burnout, you are far from alone.

· Earlier this year, Forbes reported that job burnout is 66%.

· Last year, Newsweek noted that 57% of parents reported parental burnout.

· Cleveland Clinic reports that 60% of caregivers present symptoms of burnout.

Symptoms of burnout include

· Exhaustion

· Lack of motivation

· Feeling numb or detached

· Trouble focusing

· Feeling anxious or overwhelmed

· Physical symptoms like headaches, digestive issues, or body tension.

· Forgetting to give yourself the care you need.

I remember my own burnout. I had spent months living in the nursing home helping to care for my mother who had ALS. When I finally lay down in my own bed at home, I was surprised that my whole body hurt. I had been paying so much attention to her needs that I had no idea how exhausted I was.

Burnout invites us to tune in and recognize what is happening with our own needs, and it also means setting boundaries so we can balance our own needs with those of our job or those we care for. I invite you to join us to explore this area with mindfulness-based practice, journaling, and sharing. This is a time to receive, interact with others, and honor yourself.

Come listen to your inner knowing. We would love to have you come.

Here is the basic information:

When: Thursday, October 9: 8pm ET (45-60 minutes). Register here.

Where: zoom (link available at registration)

Cost: suggested donation is $20 (sliding scale will be offered to accommodate those with different abilities to pay)

Note that these forums will be live classes and will not be recorded.

Please bring a journal or something to write in.

All adults are welcome.

We would love to have you join us. See the details below and feel free to contact me on Substack or by email (pamela@mindfulresilience.com) if you have any questions.

