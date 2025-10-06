Reducing Emotional Reactivity

Have you ever done or said something that you later regretted? Likely you were reacting emotionally at the time. We have all done this. Both our neurology and our conditioning are at work.

We are all hard-wired to survive in an environment where we must make quick decisions, and the brain is wired to react first and think later, basically a time-saving shortcut so that we have the best chance of survival if we are in danger. The problem is that, when we experience psychological challenges, the brain often works in the same way, by-passing the part of the brain that can help us think through and modulate our responses.

We think of reactivity as coming from excessive anger, but it can come in other forms such as negativity or despair. Remember, we are also hard-wired for a negativity bias. We are more likely to survive if we are wrong that a lion is in the bushes than if we assume all is ok and it is not.

And – emotional reactivity is complicated. It is influenced by history (especially different kinds of psychological abuse and trauma), stress, poor self-care (such as lack of sleep), physical factors (e.g. brain damage), and many other factors. Obviously this short post cannot cover all of the causes.

Learning to calm our reactivity is not about quick fixes. It is about a long-term commitment to change the patterns and commit to practices. First, it is important to identify the underlying factors that personally make you more vulnerable. For example:

· Identify any physical issues.

· Put your self-care in place.

· You also may need to work through unresolved psychological issues such as physical abuse, but also unresolved relational issues. Unresolved relational issues, especially from childhood, significantly influence how we respond – or react to – other people.

· You can also learn meditation practices that influence your ability to stop the automatic response and replace it with a pause. That pause then allows for a more thoughtful response. This last area is our focus for today.

Developing a meditation practice based on mindfulness is key. When you consistently practice, you train the mind to focus and to watch the mind. And - when you refocus the mind during practice, you are also rewiring your brain.

With consistent meditation practice, you increase the neural network between the amygdala (the emotional reactivity center of the brain) and the prefrontal cortex (the executive center of the brain). When you do this, you are bringing online the part of your brain which can make a more thoughtful decision about how to respond to the event that triggered the amygdala. The prefrontal cortex can then intervene in the reaction process.

Please note the word “consistent.” I encourage you to commit to an ongoing practice. It can be simple, even 10 minutes when you stop what you are doing and practice. Over time it makes a difference. Let’s walk through a simple meditation practice together in the audio.

