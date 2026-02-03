I want to recommend Marc Dupont of What Effort Reveals. Marc shares insights from his own life experience, as well as a broad scientific evidence base, about shifting away from roles where performance was at play, in work, life, and even sports. He writes with sensitivity about life transitions and the sometimes uncomfortable experience of not knowing.

With years of high-level leadership experience, this kind of sharing demonstrates resilience at a higher, more complex level, one that embraces both strength and vulnerability. We can all learn from those who not only live resilience, but are on a path of self-reflection and continued personal transformation.

Another reason I am recommending Marc is his dedication to integrity. I am a strong believer in supporting others building self-suficient skills rather than fostering dependency, and Marc embraces this ethic as well.

You can find Marc’s Substack here: https://whateffortreveals.substack.com