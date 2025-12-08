Do you sometimes have an automatic negative response to something that happened or something someone said? I’m not challenging the possible need for action. What I am challenging is the “automatic” part. When we lead from an automatic response, we are less likely to make the best decisions

Of course we first need to rule out safety issues. Is this a safety issue for you or someone you care about? If so, what boundaries do you need to set or steps you need to take for safety? This is key; don’t skip it. In fact, this may be as far as you get in this post because this is the issue. The rest of this post is for situations where safety is not an issue.

Find your why: Once you make sure you and others are safe, now there is room to deal with the psychological and philosophical issues. What aspect of the situation or statement caused that response in you?

· Is this something that goes against your values?

· Are you reacting to the person’s more extreme version of the issue, their emotional presentation, or the fact that they are part of a group you don’t like?

· Was it simply their facial expression or voice tone?

· Are you reacting for another reason? Clarify what that is before you move on so you understand your “why.”

Calm yourself: It is important to calm yourself. Take a few slow breaths so you can onboard your prefrontal cortex and the executive function it manages.

Now take the situation apart.

· Most situations are more complex than they seem. What parts are in alignment with your values or how you view the world, and what parts are not? For the parts that are not in alignment, is there any truth to them at all, even subtlety? If so, can you appreciate how they arrived at their perspective even if you totally disagree with their perspective and approach? Why might the person or group have that perspective?

· What assumptions are you making in your reaction? If you reacted to behavior or tone of voice, what are you assuming that says about the person? What else might that behavior or facial expression mean?

· Are you bringing your own biases to the situation? Are you reacting to their membership in a certain group? What happens if you see them as an individual who may or may not align with the group’s ideas?

· What kind of possible stress or confusion in that person are you not considering? What happens when you expand the possibilities?

Watch your reaction to the situation or statement as you move through these steps. We have done this before on this Substack channel. You are noticng your internal reactions as they come up and labeling them – anger, frustration, confusion, whatever it is. You are actively choosing to notice your reactions rather than reacting to them.

Notice your new perspective: Now, from a calmer and more nuanced perspective, what is your reaction to the situation or the statement? How does this change the action you want to take related to your current understanding of what is happening? Let’s walk through this process together in the audio below.

Warmly,

Pamela