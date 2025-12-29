What does it mean for emotions to “come up” from the past? We can either be mentally (cognitively) remembering that we were having an emotion, or we can actually be feeling that emotion. You can also have both a cognitive memory and an actual experience at the same time. Often, the cognitive memory of a past event triggers one or more emotions, so having both is common.

In order to work through an emotion, we need to be feeling it in the present moment in our bodies, at least to some degree. When we do this and can honor the emotion with self-compassion, this allows the emotion to process. Over time, this kind of process moves toward resolution.

When memories bring up emotions, it is important to consciously decide whether you want to work on that emotion at that time. Usually the original emotion was a reaction to an event that you didn’t choose. Now, in the present, it is important to take your power and actively choose your timing – as much as possible.

One of the best ways to put an emotion on the back burner for the time being is distraction, focusing your mind on something neutral like an enjoyable movie or doing a household task. If you cannot manage an emotion this way, it is likely a sign that you could benefit from some psychotherapy which is beyond the scope of this post.

If you decide to work with an emotion from the past, here are some tips:

Emotions (as I define them) are body states, and body states, like the breath, are always in the present. You can notice and label the body states like warmth or tingling rather than using emotion words. See this post for how to do this.

Telling yourself you are having an emotion can be helpful. This allows you to let yourself know you are having an emotion rather than the emotion having you. Saying, “I’m having angry feelings” gives you some distance and perspective. This is more helpful than, “I’m angry” which causes you to identify more with the emotion, making it harder to process or let go.

Honor your experience with self-compassion. You can offer yourself a compassionate phrase that you might offer to friend (e.g. “May I be at peace.” OR “May I begin to forgive myself.”

Let go of self criticism, and instead view this as an opportunity for personal growth and resilience development . The more you do this work, the more familiar it becomes.

Work with the emotion in stages. For example, you might touch the emotion lightly in one sitting, journal about one small part of it in another sitting, and talk with a friend about some other aspect at a later time.

Emotions, when they arise from the past or the present, are processed in the present moment as body states. They are always available to be transformed, helping you grow your emotional resilience. And – don’t rush the process. Back off if emotions start to become too much. Listen to your inner knowing about the pace that is right for you.

Please join me in the audio below to walk through some of this process together.

