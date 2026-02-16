This post offers a perspective on love in a general sense: love of your child, friendship, love of a partner, love toward a parent, and possibly other types of relationships. There are differences, but we will be focusing on some important commonalities.

Because love is imperfect, whether given or received, it is the perfect opportunity to grow ourselves. As hard as we might try in a relationship, our struggles and issues surface at times and impact that relationship. This gives both parties, if they choose to, the perfect opportunity to look at their own reactions. They can explore what the challenging interaction brings up for them, and how they want to grow themselves to better act according to their values and cope with what happened.

We have the perfect opportunity to learn how to respond to someone else’s imperfections. None of us are perfect; we totally blow it at times, and so does the person we are wanting to love – in partnership, in friendship, or in parenting. How do we respond to that imperfection in another person? Do we run away, respond in anger, panic, or some other reaction? Or can we learn to grow ourselves so that we can stay calm enough to process our own emotions, talk to the other person with respect, and clarify how to make things different or set needed boundaries? The imperfection in the relationship challenges us perfectly to develop our abilities to do internal work, as well as communicate with the other person.

We can love and set boundaries at the same time. How one person expresses love is often different from how another person wishes to receive it. What is experienced as a perfect expression of love may not be received that way by another person; thus an imperfect match. It is, however, a perfect opportunity to set boundaries while maintaining the capacity to love. Again, imperfect love is giving us the perfect opportunity to set boundaries while maintaining love. And – this is true for both parties. Can the other person accept those boundaries from a place of love and even receive the boundary as an aspect of love as well?

I will share an example in my own life. A friend who was like a sister to me had gone through an extremely hard experience. I had supported her both in-person and long distance as best I could for months. At one point, she said she couldn’t talk, and I felt it was important to respect her decision even though I did not know why. It was hard to not be in touch knowing how much she was struggling, but that was essential. It taught me to let go not knowing the outcome. After a few months, she chose to connect again and explained that she had to figure some things out by herself and now felt stronger. She thanked me for giving her the space to do that. In this case, it was giving her the space she needed rather than supporting her as I usually did that was the most loving thing to do, and it is what allowed her to grow in ways she needed to grow. We both grew from the experience. She could ask for what she needed, and I could stop my usual way of loving her and give her the space to make herself stronger by herself.

I am not saying all of this is easy. It requires

loving as best as we know how,

listening to both ourselves and the other person,

making and respecting requests,

setting boundaries when needed, and

maintaining a calm, balanced approach throughout – as much as possible.

Let’s walk through this together in the audio below.

