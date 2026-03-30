Mindfulness meditation is often introduced by having the mind focus on the breath, returning the mind to the breath when it wanders. This basic practice develops focus. Mingyur Rinpoche talks about a different approach, one less about doing and more about being or resting, “allowing the mind to rest as it is.”

When I work with this meditation practice, I find that emotions tend to calm as I settle into the practice. That makes sense because mental activity often includes thoughts that escalate emotions. Letting the mind rest allows time for that to settle like a pond would calm after a stone is thrown in.

Here is the basic practice:

Sit in a comfortable, dignified posture. The body is relaxed, eyes open.

Allow the mind to rest for three minutes.

Do this as though you had just completed a challenging task. The mind has been working hard, so you are allowing it to rest.

Simple, yes? And, as with all practices, it takes time and, of course, practice. This practice is one of many to choose from. Use your intuition to clarify what is best for you at this time.

I like that this meditation focuses on allowing rather than doing, something many of us can benefit from right now. As you allow the mind to rest, the emotions can settle and calm.

Please join me in the audio below, and let’s practice together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela