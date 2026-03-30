Mindful Resilience

Mindful Resilience

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
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Thank you Pamela - what you are describing in this piece never lets me down. It brings me a piece of mind in my body and in parts of my soul that matter to me. To slow down and let what is happening to expand in and out and is it comes. Life changing in the moments of life happening within us.

Namaste

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1 reply by Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
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