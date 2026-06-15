Unless you are a sociopath, you probably are carrying around some guilt. Guilt has a way of weighing us down. When unresolved, it can interfere with life, or at least parts of life related to that time in our history.

First, let’s talk about the difference between guilt and shame. Put simply, guilt stems from feeling or believing we did something wrong or against our values. Shame, on the other hand, is when we feel we are bad at our core and typically is experienced as a result of an interaction with another person, often from childhood. Today, the focus is guilt.

A common way of working with guilt is simply to forgive yourself, a process valid and helpful. Today I want to add a couple of other components.

Here are the steps:

Bring to mind something you are feeling guilty about.

An emotion that is likely underneath this guilt is sadness. If you find sadness under the guilt, allow yourself to grieve briefly for whatever injury you feel you caused someone else or yourself.

Take a moment to acknowledge that we are all imperfect. That is part of being human. Because of this common humanity, you are not alone.

Now add the forgiveness of yourself.

And lastly, how do you want to rebuild your values? How do you commit to being different going forward?

The guilt you are working with can be large or small. Recently, a woman came up to me in a store asking for grocery money. She looked very tired, as did the young girl with her, but she had a half-full grocery cart, so I initially told her no. As I got into my car, I felt guilt – what if she was really in need? I felt sad for her and for the many people struggling economically right now. I forgave myself for initially refusing her request and decided to change my decision.

I listed some food pantries with address and hours on a piece of paper, found her at the checkout, and handed her some money and the list, wishing her the best.

And how do I move forward in these times? Though I donate to food pantries, that does not feel sufficient for those in-person moments. I decided to compile a list of local resources that I can give someone in need, along with a few dollars. I decided you never know what the situation really is, but that is not my role. My role is to live my values.

What is your situation of guilt? Please join me in the audio below to move through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela