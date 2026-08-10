We are all triggered at times. We over-react, often without thinking. Psychologists call this the amygdala hijack. This is when the neurology involved bypasses the prefrontal cortex which helps us sort through issues, make more thoughtful decisions, and take more appropriate actions. Instead, it goes straight to the amygdala, a structure developed to react quicky. Our wiring is designed like this to trigger fast action in the face of danger, when thinking through what is in front of us would increase the risk of physical harm.

That is great if we are about to be attacked or something is about to fall on us, but what about those other times when that unconscious reaction – often an over-reaction – backfires? Meditation practice trains the mind to watch internal reactions, but how can you be even more prepared?

Today I want to add an important skill to the resilience toolbox. It is helpful to know what your triggers are, the types of events to which you over-react without thinking through how you want to respond.

You can clarify your triggers by looking back at your hair-trigger reactions from the past. What kinds of situations trigger you? Are there certain people or types of people that trigger you? Maybe there are certain subjects or voice tones that you react to. Simply look back and find the patterns.

The more specific you can be, the better. For example, I know one of my triggers is when other people don’t listen to what I am saying, especially if it happens more than once, and it is their job to do so (like customer service). That is usually on top of frustration due to numerous tries to reach a human in the first place. I know I need to be on guard, watching my own inner reaction so I can remain calm and kind.

If you know your vulnerable circumstances, this can help you watch yourself more closely at those times. The more you can bring awareness to the process, the more likely you can include the prefrontal cortex and its executive function in the experience.

Yes, you can try to understand why you have these specific patterns of reaction. Maybe it reminds you of something that happened in your life that was dangerous, abusive, or challenging. Maybe you just don’t know. Whether you know or not, you can use tools to manage the process and gain more control over actions in those times.

Please join me in the audio below to walk through this together.

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Below is the link to the practice technique mentioned in the audio.

Link to Here and Now Stone technique

Stay tuned for upcoming announcement about upcoming grief class.

Warmly,

Pamela