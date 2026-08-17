“I’ll Cry Forever”

A client once said this to me. She was in the middle of grieving and felt the tears would never stop. Emotions can feel that way when you are in the middle of them, especially when they are intense.

But that isn’t how grief works. Grief has its ups and downs, but as we work with the grief and allow ourselves to process the emotions, it gradually lifts.

Depression is another story. Depression often feels like an endless desert or a deep black hole that you can’t get out of. Depression is a diagnosis, not normal grief, and calls for psychotherapy and sometimes medication. Please seek that out if you need it.

Today we are talking about grief, the tears that come when a person or an important aspect of our life has been taken away or lost. Someone dies or becomes quite ill, a fire destroys your house, you lose your job, you move through a divorce, experience a miscarriage, or lose a beloved pet.

Grief often moves us into a place of fog, sometimes confusion, and certainly lots of emotions. It also shakes our sense of who we are. We might no longer be a parent or a spouse, wonder if we can call ourselves by a certain professional title, or must live in a temporary living situation for a while.

Experiencing so much disorientation can make us wonder if we will be in this place forever. I have been amazed watching those who grieve access their resilience and move through the process to the light at the end of the tunnel.

It is important for you to remember that you have resilience too. People move through grief, accessing their support and their own capacity for resilience. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Let’s walk through this together as you access your own resilience memory.

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Stay tuned for upcoming announcement about upcoming grief class.

Warmly,

Pamela