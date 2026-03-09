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Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
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I like your definition of hope Pamela. I recently took action in this regard by volunteering at my local food pantry for their new evening hours bi-monthly that I can make after work.

I had been buying groceries on sale to donate for awhile, but now glad I am also able to donate my time so I can interact with and give hope to others in-person.

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1 reply by Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
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