Hope: One Perspective

Many people are hurting right now. Challenging weather patterns and environmental challenges - or even disasters - are common. Many are struggling economically. Violence is in the daily newsfeed. Much of the world is experiencing trauma or significant need as part of daily life. I hear people wanting to find hope amidst this violence, deprivation, and chaos. How do we do that?

Merriam Webster defines hope as “a desire accompanied by expectation of obtaining what is desired or belief that it is obtainable.” So, technically, hope is expecting to get what we want. The problem is, that might or might not happen, and many people feel that those expectations no longer seem realistic. Hope diminishes - and then what?

I would like to define hope differently, a definition that is grounded in present experience, not on what might or might not happen in the future. What happens if we define hope this way: “the feeling of connectedness and meaning when we focus on how we can help others, taking action based on that focus?” This keeps us in the present moment, and it also keeps us in a position of power. We can always choose this approach no matter what someone else does or whether those in power allow our expectations to be met.

Victor Frankl talked about how this perspective kept people alive in Auschwitz, when he and others dealt with extreme treatment in the concentration camps. Meaning was essential, and much of that meaning had to do with how the person helped other people survive. Meaning – relationships – compassion – helping others. All of that is in the present moment and cannot be taken away. We can always do those values in some way.

How might your sense of hop change if you saw it this way? You might experiment with this perspective and let me know. And please join me in the audio below so we can walk through it together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela