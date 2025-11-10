This post is for those situations where it is hard to listen because of significant differences or the other party seems upset. I am sharing some ideas for what can be a challenging situation – a place to begin.

Set boundaries: First, in order to listen, you may need to set boundaries. It is hard to listen to someone who is yelling – or worse. Remember, in asking for change, it is important to ask for what you do want rather than what you don’t want. Saying “stop being a jerk” or even “quit yelling” won’t be as effective as, “I want to hear you out, and I can listen better if you lower your voice.” Your words and your voice tone need to be respectful.

Find a point of agreement: Yes, this can be hard, but you can find it if you listen well and look for it. Asking questions (with genuine interest) can also help.

I was in a Salvation Army Store once, and a man started telling me about his life situation, that he was so angry at the drug addicts he wanted to shoot them all. He wasn’t yelling, but he was visibly upset and a little loud. I couldn’t support that idea, so I kept listening. As I asked about what happened, he talked about being robbed of the few possessions he had – on multiple occasions, and assumed the robbers were addicts. He also noted being a veteran which helped me appreciate that his life had not been easy for a while.

I could empathize with his being robbed, especially when he had little to begin with. That calmed him down, and I just listened. Later, when he was calmer, I said that my ethics couldn’t support killing the addicts, and we started talking a little about what he might be able to do. Unfortunately, he felt there wasn’t anything he could do to improve the situation, but at least he walked away calmer and, I think, feeling heard.

I am a strong believer that these “minor” points of connection in life with our fellow humans are really important - with those we love, and sometimes even with strangers. I still can’t recall how we started talking about this; sometimes people just start talking.

Stay calm yourself: You can be the ground for the conversation, somewhat like a lightning rod is a ground for electricity. The secret, however, is that you need to stay calm throughout the conversation. Other posts I’ve written (like this one) can give you some tools to help you, but you need to stay aware of your own emotions to use them. This takes practice, so use the skills in easier conversations to get up to speed.

You can also set limits, saying you need to end the conversation and why. If it is too upsetting for you, you might even consider saying that your upset keeps you from being able to effectively listen. When others hear us setting limits in a way that are considerate of their needs, they can manage it better.

With the man in Salvation Army, I wasn’t upset, but I was seeing others’ discomfort with our conversation and had other things to do, so I simply said that I needed to get home to get some other things done. I had to say that several times – calmly – to end the conversation, but it worked.

Every situation is different, so experiment with what works for you. Use your creativity; just stay calm and connected to the other person. This kind of connection makes a difference.

Please join me below to walk through a possible hard listening experience together.

Warmly,

Pamela