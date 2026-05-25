We often think of grieving as something we do to honor our own losses, but we can also grieve for others who we see or hear are suffering. Their suffering touches our hearts, bringing up our own emotions and, often, the wish to do something to stop or reduce their suffering. This is the nature of human compassion which can go far beyond our personal losses or even those of our families.

Why should we bother grieving for other people? There are a couple of reasons.

First, it can help us avoid or pull out of a downward spiral of depression that we can feel, especially if the suffering we see is on a large scale or severe. There is a difference between the experience of depression and grief. Depression has a stuck quality to the experience and often feels like an endless desert or a bottomless pit. It doesn’t move or it just feels like a downward spiral. Grief, however, has movement. I can have its ups and downs, but it gradually moves in a direction that takes our mood upward, albeit slowly, towards resolution.

Secondly, grieving is important in moving us toward more equanimity or calm. We need this equanimity so that we can participate in productive problem solving if we want to help. The stuck quality of depression makes it hard to move forward in solving problems and can also lead to frustration or anger which clouds the problem-solving process.

Like grieving for your own loss, there are emotions. The process asks us to be with and honor those emotions, allowing the grief to unfold and move through us. Those emotions don’t come in a set way or timing, so it is important to listen to what is coming up, taking the time to honor that experience. And, like grief for ourselves, support is helpful, whether that be friends, family, or professional support.

Please join me in the audio below where we will briefly walk through some aspects of this process together.

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Grief: A Sacred Portal Coaching Offer

Grief isn’t just about working with emotions; it is also an amazing opportunity for personal development. I believe grief can be a way to grow our resilience, illuminate a new sense of self, and clarify how we are now to be in the world. In the post linked below I offered new coaching packages to work with grief in this way. I invite you to check it out if this interests you:

Grief: A Sacred Portal Coaching Offer

May you move forward with kindness and compassion in your own grief or in how you are there for those you love.

Warmly,

Pamela