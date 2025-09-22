Have you ever faced a loss and been surprised by someone’s lack of support? Often this is someone you have been close to, maybe even shared hard times together, and suddenly they aren’t there to support you through your loss. Or perhaps it is someone whom you have supported when their life took a sharp turn or turned upside down. Why aren’t they there for you when you need it?

Maybe this person isn’t available to talk or get together, or they fail to reach out to you when they find out what has happened in your life. Maybe when you talk about your loss, they change the subject, or minimize what has happened.

When this happens, you are now dealing with a second loss on top of the first one. You now need to honor this loss of a friend or loved one who has pulled away and distanced themselves from you. As with any grief, you will need to honor any emotions you have about their actions or lack of them. That might include disappointment, sadness, frustration, anger, or even fear of losing their relationship altogether.

One helpful way to consider this experience is to see them as doing their best, given their life and experience at this point. Given the world as they see it, it is the best they can do. This can be for any number of reasons.

Perhaps they have unresolved loss issues that are triggered by your loss.

Maybe they just don’t know how. Grief requires dealing with emotions, and that may not be familiar territory.

Perhaps this brings up polarizing issues for them, and they don’t want to go there.

It may be that your relationship was shaky before the loss, in which case the two of you will have some work to do if both of you want to do the repair.

There are certainly other possibilities. The important note here is that they are (consciously or unconsciously) choosing not to connect with you around the grief because of something going on with them.

They only have their own skills and experience to fall back on; this is true for all of us. We choose to pull away – or set boundaries unconsciously – based on what we can manage at the moment. I make the assumption that they are doing their best, their best given their current skills and capacities.

Let’s move through this together in the audio below.

Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack.

