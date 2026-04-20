Grief is a normal reaction to loss. This is true whether the grief is about losing a person or animal, grieving about the state of the world, or grieving in the midst of a transition.

When we lose someone, the connection changes. We also must cope with other changes like job transitions, where we live, and sometimes financial changes as well. Often our sense of who we are is challenged which may lead to personal change, sometimes significant change.

Please note that grief resulting from direct trauma to you or watching trauma being inflicted on others requires a different kind of work. Though this grief is also a normal reaction, it is a normal reaction to abnormal circumstances and is best treated by a licensed clinician trained in trauma.

Now back to normal grief:

Change, by definition, requires adjustment on our part, and part of this adjustment is emotional. Working with those emotions is not about fixing anything, but about riding the waves of emotions as they move through us , learning to hold ourselves in compassion, and finding our resilience as we cope with both the inner and outer experience.

All of this is normal, but not necessarily comfortable. This work gives us an opportunity to perhaps not welcome change, but to neutrally watch it instead of fight it. Suffering comes from wanting something different than what is, from fighting what is happening now. Learning to watch it can be helpful in loosening the suffering and moving into and through the grief process.

By choosing the path of watching, you bring more neutrality to the process, softening the suffering, and bringing perspective. It is a more stepped-back view of the experience rather than being so caught in it.

Let’s move through this process together in the audio below.

0:00 -5:40

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela