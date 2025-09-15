Mindful Resilience

Mindful Resilience

Discussion about this post

Kevin P Brown
Sep 15

Great haiku--captures your point!

Dr. Bronce Rice
Sep 15

Pamela - I rather appreciate how you frame grief as something we integrate rather than “get over.” That matches my experience in both my work and personal life. I’ve also seen how grief can unsettle us, yet when we stay with it and listen to its undercurrents, it can soften over time. It can also remind us of what matters most in life and help us be present with the grief of others, too.

Though it often carries sadness, grief can also point us toward what gives life meaning and direction. In this way, it can become part of the raw material that transformation frequently depends on. For instance, it can help us connect with ourselves in ways that can be part of us healing, while also opening us to deeper empathy.

Your story of the family who continues to include their son in their Christmas cards captures this beautifully. It’s not about leaving grief behind, but about carrying love forward in new forms.

