So often, people talk about “getting over the grief” or “getting over” the loss of someone we love. Many people then feel pressure to go on, “finish” the grief, and somehow put it “behind” them. I don’t find this the most helpful approach.

First, grief takes the time it takes, and for everyone that is different. Your grief ebbs and flows in its own rhythm, and respecting your timing is an important part of the process. Grief can seem to move to the background of your life and then come again when a reminder of the loss encourages it to resurface. You then have another opportunity for working with the grief.

Secondly, grief is an integration process rather than something to “get over” or fix. Yes, we grieve and work with the emotions. And - we integrate the loss into our lives. Parents who have lost children have taught us that you don’t “get over” significant losses; they tell us that they will always have a kind of grief in their hearts about those little ones. This is true of all significant grief; we will likely miss the person – or beloved pet – forever, or at least a long time. We grieve and go on.

One person I worked with had a young child born with very complicated medical issues. After numerous surgeries and several years of bringing much love to this family, the child died. The family definitely grieved for the loss of that child – and the family includes that child in their Christmas cards, along with the two children who are living. They have grieved, and they will always miss him. For them, he will forever be part of the family.

How do you want to integrate the loss in your life and also the recognition that the person or pet had a profound influence on your life? I invite you to join me in the audio below as we walk through this together.

