We usually think about grief as something we work with after we lose someone close to us. That is certainly an important time for working with grief, but there are many other times that grief is needed to help us navigate life and the emotions that come.

There are many kinds of losses that often require grief so we can integrate the change. The death of a person, a miscarriage, a divorce or breakup, and the death of a pet are important because all are losses of a relationship. If we lose physical or mental capacity, we need to grieve so we can honor the loss and cope with life as it is now.

Grief can even happen with changes we think of as “positive.” For example, I found myself grieving as I gave up my clinical psychology practice because it brought special meaning to my life, and I have known others experience grief when retiring from long-time work. I have worked with people who needed to grieve for the freedom they lost when they had children – very happy about having children, but sad about the freedom lost in the deal.

And changes can trigger an old loss that was unsettled earlier. One client needed to grieve an unresolved miscarriage when she became pregnant again, so sometimes you are dealing with both joy and grief at the same time.

Grief can also be useful when managing a relationship that has deteriorated due to any number of factors. Perhaps you are dealing with someone with whom you were close but now find it challenging to have a respectful or even civil conversation. You may need to grieve about what you have lost so you can think more clearly and decide how to manage this relationship.

You might also be grieving about changes you see in the larger world, how it is impacting you, those you love, or even strangers. Working through this grief can help you bring balance and a greater sense of calm as you consider your options to help or to be of service.

What is most important in all of these situations is to honor the grief that is there and take time to process the emotions in a way that is right for you. Please join me in the audio below to identify the grief in your life and how you want to address it.

Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack. This allows me to continue offering these tools without a paywall so they are accessible to everyone, regardless of finances. Thank you.

Warmly, Pamela