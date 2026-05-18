Your quality of presence always matters, and this is eseically true when working with grief, either with yourself or with someone else. Grief can open access to very strong emotions, not only about the current grief, but also about unresolved grief from the past.

The quality of your presence impacts how, and sometimes even whether, that grief can be processed. Here are some aspects of the quality of your presence you might consider:

Welcoming: Grief can have a tendency toward shyness or even hiding. We need to welcome its presence so that it can come out from under the covers. It is like welcoming your new kitten or puppy into your home and letting them know you are glad they are there.

Gentleness: Grief needs gentleness in order to be processed. Like a small animal, it needs this quality in order to open.

Presence: Grief makes its presence known to you when you are present to it. Greif carries pain and memory of pain. Like an animal who has experienced pain, you need to approach it (gently of course) and let it know you are there for it.

Compassion: Compassion moves beyond gentleness. It adds affection or care to the process, actions that can be through words or touch. It moves gentle presence into action.

Embodied: Grief brings emotions forward. Because emotions are in the body, movement includes an embodied experience. Gentle presence and compassion hold the space for this work to happen in an embodied way.

Of course these aspects work together, not in sequence, but we can work on them one at a time to increase our quality of presence and be of more help to both ourselves and others as we face grief. We all need each other in walking this path at this time.

Please join me below to work through some of these aspects together.

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Grief: A Sacred Portal Coaching Offer

Grief isn’t just about working with emotions; it is also an amazing opportunity for personal development. I believe grief can be a way to grow our resilience, illuminate a new sense of self, and clarify how we are now to be in the world. In the post linked below I offered new coaching packages to work with grief in this way. I invite you to check it out if this interests you:

Grief: A Sacred Portal Coaching Offer

May you move forward with kindness and compassion in your own grief or in how you are there for those you love.

Warmly,

Pamela