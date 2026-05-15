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Grief as more than pain

New life from embers of fire

Spread your wings and fly

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Wayward Haiku by Pamela Cotton

Are you grieving

For a loved one?

For the world?

For losses or disappointments in your life?

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Grief is painful and challenging, and honoring the emotions it brings is important. Grief also cracks opens the heart and creates an opportunity to expand your resilience and your capacity. When you can stay present in this experience, it can be like a fire burning away what no longer serves you, opening the way to discovering who you are now and how you are now to serve.

Are you ready to walk through the doors that grief opens?

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When I did this, my world changed.

I had gone through eighteen months of multiple deaths and losses. The last and most heart-wrenching loss was watching my mother become totally paralyzed from ALS and die.

From this fire, the resilience work emerged, work that I love and feel is my current calling.

This work feels sacred because there is often a sense of awe amidst the tears, the letting go, and the gifts of opportunity as doors open.

You can do this too. I believe each of us has the capacity to become more resilient as we walk through the fire of grief. Each of us came to earth with a purpose (at least one). It just needs to be unlocked.

I can help you.

I have been through my own fire of grief.

I have helped hundreds of people move through different kinds of loss and learn to embrace a new sense of authenticity.

I have seen people become more resilient, make important life decisions, and find renewed purpose. They take these changes, and the tools for supporting these changes, with them into life.

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I currently have a few coaching slots open for this type of work. You have three options (first come / first served basis). This offer is open through May 31.

Taste your potential: One-time meeting of 1.5 hours: $200.00

Clarify your goals.

Receive a grounding practice recorded in the meeting.

Leave with an action plan to work on your own.

Spread your wings: 5 meetings: $525.00 (40-45 minutes; first meeting may be longer up to an hour)

Move through your current grief challenges with more ease.

Begin to move into a new sense of authenticity.

Begin to clarify how this renewed sense of self is to best serve others.

If you wish, begin to Integrate meditative and/or spiritual practice into your life and work.

Spread your wings and fly: 10 meetings: $1000.00 (40-45 minutes, first meeting may be longer up to an hour)

Move through your current challenges with more ease.

Move into a new sense of authenticity.

Clarify how this renewed sense of self is to best serve others and begin living into that purpose.

If you wish, Integrate meditative and/or spiritual practice into your life and work.

Please note that this work is not therapy and that no specific outcome can be guaranteed.

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This work is for you if:

You are ready to take full responsibility for your life.

You are ready to explore the doors that grief opens.

You have a basic support system (friends, family).

Imagine what it would be like to benefit from your grief in a way that moves your life forward.

If this work intrigues you, DM me about your interest and include your phone number so we can briefly talk about whether this is a good fit. I look forward to meeting you. Also feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Message Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.

Warmly,

Pamela