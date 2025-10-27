Forgiveness has Germanic roots which means to give up or give up completely. We now consider it to mean giving up the desire or wish to punish. So to forgive means letting go.

A few months ago I wrote a post about forgiving ourselves; you can find that post here. Today we will be talking about forgiving others, to the extent you wish, for behavior that was abusive or unkind to you or others.

Forgiving others does not mean forgetting. If someone is not safe for you to be around, whether that means physically unsafe or emotionally unsafe, you have a right to set boundaries - and you should. A person’s past behavior is the best predictor of their future behavior. Forgiveness does not need to interfere with those boundaries. If someone is safe – and you wish to be around them – that is ok too.

Occasionally, a client has felt that the behavior was too egregious to forgive. I totally understand, and that is their right. Forgiveness is a choice, and I encourage you to make it a thoughtful and conscious one.

Forgiveness can also be done too early. Using it to bypass the emotional work can backfire, with those issues coming up later. That emotional work can include anger, a sense of betrayal, sadness and other emotions. It usually works better to do the emotional work and griefwork and then move into forgiveness.

If you want to forgive, or partly forgive someone, it is a gift to yourself. Because it is a kind of letting go, forgiving someone can give you a kind of freedom from the relationship. Except for maintaining any needed boundaries, you are done, whether they are willing to make amends for their behavior or not.

Let’s walk this together in the audio below. Please bring with you something to write on so you can journal if you wish.

Warmly,

Pamela