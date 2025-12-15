Sometimes hope feels hard to find. The situation looks bleak, our motivation sags, and we can move into hopelessness, even depression.

When I was watching my mother dying of ALS, living in her nursing home and seeing her paralysis happen moment by moment, it was hard. I needed to keep going because I was a primary caregiver as well as the one managing her medical care. Though she was determined to “lick this dude,” her doctor gave her a year to live. She lasted about six months. How do you maintain hope when you are watching death – or destruction – in the face?

For me, the way through this is to find beauty and meaning in the present moment. The situation almost offers a kind of practice, forcing us to stay in the present, embracing the positive that is there, and working through emotions that show up – and there will be many!

I found meaning in sharing some intimate months with my mother who was also a dear friend and spiritual mentor, and being able to help her in any way I could. I found beauty in the fall colors during a short walk each afternoon. ALS requires a great deal of physical care, and I saw both beauty and meaning in the compassionate care offered by the staff, especially the nurses aids who did much of the hands-on work.

And – it is essential to deal with the loss during these kinds of times. Sadness comes with the territory, so knowing how to grieve is essential. Anger may also be present, especially we see people being treated unfairly.

It is a time of letting go, but also of purposefully choosing our focus. We can choose to find and live the meaning, and we can make time to see the beauty. We find hope in the present moment because, as much as we would like, none of us can predict the future.

I invite you to work through this process with me in the audio below.

