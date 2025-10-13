Mindful Resilience

Dr. Bronce Rice
5d

Pamela - I like the way you describe the shift from “doing” to simply “letting be.” As a therapist, and someone who wrestles with this myself, I notice how strong the instinct can be to manage or fix an emotion instead of allowing it to just unfold naturally. Calling emotions a body state feels especially helpful; it’s a good reminder of how much our experiences live in us physically, not just mentally.

Frequently, we return to the same situations again hoping that, this time, we’ll resolve them once and for all. But when we give space to both the feeling and what’s happening around it, our nervous system can at times settle enough for us to see what's going on more clearly.

