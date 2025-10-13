We often think about working with emotions as about “doing” something, “dealing” with them, or “working” them through. Yes, it can be helpful to process emotions in different ways, some of which we have covered in these posts. And – there might be another approach.

I recently heard a talk by Joseph Goldstein, a mindfulness teacher for many decades. He was talking about the approach of “letting be,” and I think that could be a helpful approach for emotions.

There are two ways you might use this approach. First, you can experiment with letting the emotion “be.” You can simply allow it and just watch it, but even these words suggest effort or doing something. Simply let the emotion “be.” This means not making them more intense by repeating upsetting phrases, and also not trying to push them away. Simply letting them be what they are. They are just emotions and, as I frame it, they are a body state. Let it “be.”

Remember, if you are moving into overwhelm with an emotion, you can pull yourself back from it. You might put your mind on something neutral like a rock or distract yourself by doing something else.

The other way you might work with this is letting the situation itself “be.” Whatever you are upset or concerned about, let that “be.” Then notice what happens with the emotions when you do that. This means simply acknowledging what is there, noticing the reality.

Please note that this does not mean being passive. We learn to work with emotions internally to calm and balance ourselves so we can make more thoughtful decisions that are in line with our values.

We will be working with both approaches in the audio below. Please join me.

