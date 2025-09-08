High quality listening is essential in relationships. We talked a few weeks ago about active listening and some ways to move past blocks. This week we will tackle who listens first.

If you have been following my posts, you know I have a tendency to say it like I see it. If both people are willing to listen first, really listen, then it doesn’t matter. If the other person is not willing to listen or listen well, it matters a lot. Someone is more likely to listen to you if you listen first – and – this is important – there is no guarantee.

Your listening first, if you listen well, gives you the best chance to set a high standard for the process and to facilitate a positive connection. You are enhancing the connection as you listen. That connection then serves as a base for you being heard when you switch roles.

If the other person does not choose to listen at this sitting, it leaves the relationship in a place more open to engaging at a later point. This is especially true for challenging relationships or challenging topics.

You get to decide if it is worth it to listen fist. And you can join me in the audio below to walk you through making that decision in a challenging relationship where you are hesitant to listen first.

Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack. This allows me to continue offering these tools without a paywall so they are accessible to everyone, regardless of finances. Thank you.

