It is the nature of relationships to be challenging at times. This is a huge opportunity to grow ourselves and our resilience. And – they can catch us off guard, sometimes challenging our attempts to remain calm and sometimes leaving us speechless. That is just life, so how do we deal with it?

It can be helpful to have what I sometimes call a “back-pocket strategy.” This is a plan you have thought through to use when – or next time – a certain kind of interaction occurs.

This planning has two components:

First, you need to plan how you will stay calm. When someone is confronting us, the natural reaction is to respond as though it is an attack and “attack back” with words or at least in an angry voice tone – or run by staying silent or leaving. So, what tools do you have to calm yourself? A favorite of mine is the Here and Now Stone (which you can find in this post). A number of my clients have used this tool to stay calm in challenging encounters.

Now you need a plan of what you want to say. Deciding this ahead of time allows you to be thoughtful in the words you choose and the tone of voice you want to have when you speak.

I will share a recent example in my own life. A friend was repeatedly criticizing a person we both knew. In response, I told them – repeatedly – that this was not my business. I was calm at first but gradually became somewhat irritated. My friend stopped only after saying more negative things about this other person. I left the conversation quite uncomfortable with what had occurred, thinking it would likely occur again.

At home, I decided, next time we had lunch together, I would tell my friend that I would not participate in those conversations in the future – that I had made a personal choice to become less critical in my life, so I chose not to criticize others behind their back. I also decided to tell them that I would be changing the conversation topic in the future if this came up again.

I did follow through on this plan the next time we met, and I stayed calm. Having the plan was helpful, as was watching my breath. I may or may not need to implement the rest of the plan, but I have it in my back pocket if the situation arises.

Yes, you can share the decision with someone if you wish rather than just make a plan for when the topic comes up again. I did this because I expected a repeat and felt it would be easier to change the subject if I had set the expectation ahead of time. I also thought I could remain calmer this way.

You can be creative in how you make and implement your strategy as long as you have a way to stay calm and to manage the situation in a way that is respectful for both of you.

Let’s walk though this together in the audio below.

