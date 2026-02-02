Some people think that they have to push themselves into emotions or “make” themselves deal with the emotions in order to process them. I prefer an approach more akin to allowing.

Working with emotions takes us into places of vulnerability. Even if you are entering the emotional arena through anger, there is a soft underbelly to that work that eventually leads you into vulnerability. For emotions to process, they need to move, and a gentle approach facilitates that movement.

Allow yourself to move away from emotions when they are moving you into overwhelm. An important aspect of allowing is to respect that emotions ebb and flow, sometimes moving us into or toward overwhelm. Part of honoring the work with kindness is to pull back when emotions are moving in that direction. Redirect your attention away from the strong emotion toward something in life that is neutral or positive to distract yourself. This will often calm the emotion to some degree, so you can return later. And, yes, returning later is fine. We all have times when we have more energy or better focus to work with what is arising internally, and learning to respect your own rhythm is part of the work.

How you greet or interact with your emotions is important. What if you greeted them like an old friend and worked with them as though you are talking with a friend who is hurting? Usually we are all hurting to some degree, and don’t you deserve respect as much as someone else? You know how to do this with a child. Your two-year-old child comes home in tears because something happened; you listen, soothe the child, and decide whether more is needed. What if you gave yourself the same time and compassionate listening?

Your emotions are there for a reason, whether you understand that reason or not. What if you simply accepted that they could be understood if you spent the time and exploration? This is an option, but you don’t have to. You can simply appreciate that they have reasons behind them; you just may not know them - and may never know them. This approach can help you be gentle with yourself.

Handling our emotions with more care is a way to respect the vulnerability we all experience in the midst of feeling emotions. That vulnerability is a doorway into the internal work that is part of personal transformation. Explore and experiment with this, and see what you find. And please join me in the audio below where we will walk through it together.

0:00 -4:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

I make these posts available for free so that people have access who would not otherwise be able to afford these types of resilience tools. If you have the means, and especially if you are using these tools for your business, please consider contributing.

Thank you,

Pamela