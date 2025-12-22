“They hurt my feelings.” “They made me angry.” “They just made me so upset, of course I feel this way.” We have all said these things, at least to ourselves, and when we do this, we give our power away.

Yes, people say and do mean things, and they need to be held accountable. Yes, we also need to set boundaries so that we are not mistreated by others. And – we can work with emotions in a way that maintains as much emotional power as possible.

When we say that someone else caused our feelings, we say they have the power to make us feel certain ways. What if you could take that power back? How do we do that?

First, own responsibility for the emotional states. Yes, emotions just show up, usually uninvited. Our responsibility is how we react to them, first internally, and then in our actions. If you focus on others as the cause, then you move away from looking inside, doing your own work, and, as much as possible, staying calm in the situation.

Second, find a practice that teaches you how to stay calm or calm yourself once you are triggered. Focus on your inner state so that your outer focus is on effective action. Think about a skilled martial artist. They are calm – absolutely calm – despite any attack received in the moment. They have learned how to do that and to focus on effective technique based on what is coming at them.

And sometimes the key is simply staying quiet while you do the inner work. We were moving from Chicago to the Louisville area years ago. The moving truck had been packed, and my husband was turning it around in preparation for taking off the next morning. I was standing near the garage and, as he backed up to turn around, I could see him getting closer to the garage. Because of the truck noise, he did not hear my screaming to stop. Then I heard it – CRUNCH! I could feel the heat in my belly moving upward because I knew that the walk-through was in about 36 hours. I felt the urge to get on his case. I walked around the truck, exhausted and frustrated, watching the emotion in my body rising (part of my mindfulness practice at the time). What I did was look at him but purposely kept my mouth shut. Then I saw his exhaustion. I looked at the garage and said, “It is only the gutter.” I called a handyman who replaced the gutter the next day, painting it to match the others, and the buyer never knew the difference. Because I waited to speak, I could say something helpful.

I am not perfect, and neither are you. I continue to practice so that I can stay calm as much as possible. When I don’t, I reflect on what happened, apologize when appropriate, continue to practice, and move forward. We are all human, and our intention and practice is key.

Please join me in the audio below, and we will walk through this process together.

0:00 -5:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

Please consider contributing if you find these posts helpful. Thank you for whatever you choose to give.

Warmly,

Pamela