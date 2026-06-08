Have you ever wondered why someone is so angry or why the sadness you are feeling is surprisingly heavy? Why are you so scared when there is no evident danger? Why are your emotions so strong?

This topic has a lot of components, and more than we can cover in this short post, but let’s hit the high points and then focus on one area so we can work with a practice.

Emotions are internal reactions, usually, but not always triggered by external situations. Sometimes these reactions don’t make sense given the situation that seemed to trigger them. Where does this come from? Three likely possibilities are:

A stronger-than-expected reaction can be triggered by certain chemicals. For example, drinking a lot of coffee can contribute to greater anxiety than makes sense in the situation. Alcohol, because it impacts the disinhibition center of the brain, can cause a person to so or say things they otherwise might not do or say. Other drugs can, at times, have a similar impact.

With some medical or mental health diagnosis such as bipolar disorder, extreme emotions occur. If you think you have this kind of issue, definitely seek psychotherapeutic assistance.

Unusually strong emotions can also be triggered by past experience, either a past trauma, or just a challenging experience. These triggered experiences are often from childhood, a time of vulnerability when it hard or impossible to avoid, fend off, or counter abuse, criticism, shaming, and other kinds of challenging experiences. These residue of these experiences can linger for years. It is this last area where we are focusing our attention today.

When upsetting, very challenging, or dangerous situations happen, the memory is stored in the brain and body. When we encounter a situation that reminds us of that time, the emotions that occurred (or ones that were blocked at that time) can surface. We can experience the current situation as stronger because we are also feeling (to some degree) the embodied memory of the historical experience.

We may not be aware of the past component to the situation, and someone watching it certainly cannot see it. Because of this, the reaction looks larger than the present situation calls for, and everyone, including the person having the experience, might be surprised.

This storing of past experience is normal; there is not something wrong with you. It is simply how life works. This happens in animals, and it happens to us as humans. I remember when my cat, Tasha, bit my husband – very badly – because the vet’s razor sound reminded her of a very brief and scary hairdryer experience she had as a kitten when I tried to blow-dry her fur in the middle of a cold Chicago winter. She had not been in danger but, as a kitten, she had experienced it that way.

These historical overlays can be a result of an actual abusive situation. If so, that needs to be honored and usually worked with in a psychotherapeutic context where you can have the support and guidance to move through the memories.

We can also have overlays from experiences where the intent was neutral or even positive. Let me give you an example. My father was concerned that his three daughters have the best chance in a world that he realized was dominated by men, especially in the deep south where I grew up. On more than one occasion, he stood up for me in situations where I was not allowed an opportunity equal to that given the boys my age. I am grateful for that loving support. Part of his parenting was to guide us to speak in ways he thought would be helpful later in life, and that guidance was experienced, at least by me, as criticism. Later in life when I began teaching, I had more anxiety than made sense, and I had to work through that anxiety over time. His intent was to be helpful, and he loved us dearly, but the negative impact happened anyway.

Fortunately, because we are human, we have some options to change the impact from our past experiences. We can use therapy if the impact is strong, and I did some psychotherapeutic work around my father. We can also try some tools on our own to shift the inner experience, and I will share a simple one today.

Here are the basic steps:

Choose a current experience where your emotion seems too strong and you have a sense of the past experience that contributed to the emotional intensity. Choose a non-traumatic experience to work with.

Clarify what is different between the two situations.

Also clarify what is different about you now as compared to then.

Notice how your body responds to this work.

I invite you to join me in the audio below to walk through these steps together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela