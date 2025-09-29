Emotions, like other body processes, have movement and flow. They may feel they are going to last forever, but they won’t. Emotions shift when you watch them from a mindfulness perspective. A note about today’s post, this is a simplified version of how emotions work, but one I think you will find useful.
If you know, both logically and from experience, that emotions change, you can use that understanding to help yourself handle them. You can know they are not permanent and won’t have to endure them forever.
We are talking today about emotions like sadness, anger, fear, joy, and disgust. I do not view depression as an emotion. It is a diagnosis and an internal experience, but not an emotion per se. In my work with clients, I often found that depression began to lift as the person worked with underlying emotions in a productive way. Of course there are also biologically-based illnesses that work differently.
First a reminder, you can amplify emotions, especially anger and fear or anxiety. If you repeat thoughts in your head like “what a jerk,” “how dare they do that to me,” OR “what if this happens?” “this terrible thing could happen next,” anger or anxiety (respectively) are likely to increase. Repeated thoughts about an emotion often increase the feeling state.
You can learn to watch emotions and their changes as a way to learn how emotions can change and how you can become less caught in them. Remember my over-simplified definition of emotions as body states. You can learn to watch emotions as body states. Let’s do this together in the audio below.
Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack. This allows me to continue offering these tools without a paywall so they are accessible to everyone, regardless of finances. Thank you.
Ahh so helpful to be reminded of the transitory nature of our emotions!
My older kiddo who’s 11yo has definitely grasped this concept. My younger 8yo, not so much, so I’m reminding him lots.
He often gets stuck thinking a bad feeling will last “forever” as he moans and groans. Yet he’s smiling again 15 minutes later.
I like to point out to him how quickly he’s smiling again after his earlier upset. It makes him laugh (and hopefully remember for next time).
Pamela - I love this short post and how much I found myself unpacking its value. I really like how you frame emotions as having movement and something we can notice rather than get stuck in them. Learning not to get trapped in our more difficult emotions feels like such an important part of growing and maturing.
I also found your distinction between depression as a diagnosis versus emotions like sadness or fear especially helpful; I’ve also seen how depression can sometimes ease as people find new ways of relating to their underlying feelings. And your point about how repeating thoughts can amplify emotions is such a helpful takeaway. I caught myself nodding along, remembering times I’ve done just this.