Mindful Resilience

User's avatar
Marisa Victus's avatar
Marisa Victus
2d

Ahh so helpful to be reminded of the transitory nature of our emotions!

My older kiddo who’s 11yo has definitely grasped this concept. My younger 8yo, not so much, so I’m reminding him lots.

He often gets stuck thinking a bad feeling will last “forever” as he moans and groans. Yet he’s smiling again 15 minutes later.

I like to point out to him how quickly he’s smiling again after his earlier upset. It makes him laugh (and hopefully remember for next time).

Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
1d

Pamela - I love this short post and how much I found myself unpacking its value. I really like how you frame emotions as having movement and something we can notice rather than get stuck in them. Learning not to get trapped in our more difficult emotions feels like such an important part of growing and maturing.

I also found your distinction between depression as a diagnosis versus emotions like sadness or fear especially helpful; I’ve also seen how depression can sometimes ease as people find new ways of relating to their underlying feelings. And your point about how repeating thoughts can amplify emotions is such a helpful takeaway. I caught myself nodding along, remembering times I’ve done just this.

