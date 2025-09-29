Emotions, like other body processes, have movement and flow. They may feel they are going to last forever, but they won’t. Emotions shift when you watch them from a mindfulness perspective. A note about today’s post, this is a simplified version of how emotions work, but one I think you will find useful.

If you know, both logically and from experience, that emotions change, you can use that understanding to help yourself handle them. You can know they are not permanent and won’t have to endure them forever.

We are talking today about emotions like sadness, anger, fear, joy, and disgust. I do not view depression as an emotion. It is a diagnosis and an internal experience, but not an emotion per se. In my work with clients, I often found that depression began to lift as the person worked with underlying emotions in a productive way. Of course there are also biologically-based illnesses that work differently.

First a reminder, you can amplify emotions, especially anger and fear or anxiety. If you repeat thoughts in your head like “what a jerk,” “how dare they do that to me,” OR “what if this happens?” “this terrible thing could happen next,” anger or anxiety (respectively) are likely to increase. Repeated thoughts about an emotion often increase the feeling state.

You can learn to watch emotions and their changes as a way to learn how emotions can change and how you can become less caught in them. Remember my over-simplified definition of emotions as body states. You can learn to watch emotions as body states. Let’s do this together in the audio below.

Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack. This allows me to continue offering these tools without a paywall so they are accessible to everyone, regardless of finances. Thank you.

