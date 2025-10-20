We have a tendency to mirror the emotions of the people we are with in the moment. When we see someone’s facial expression and body language, we tend to copy those body cues which then facilitates that emotion in our own emotional system. This is an unconscious process, so it is done outside of our awareness. In psychology, it is called emotional contagion.

This can happen for a range of emotions including those often labelled as “positive” (like joy or happiness) and those labelled as “negative” (like sadness or anger).

Because this process takes place outside of awareness, it is usually outside of our control. If we become more aware of our internal experience and how emotional contagion works, we can reclaim at least some of our power in this area. Here are some ways to do that:

Train yourself to be aware of your own emotional states.

Notice how your emotions change when you are around different people or groups.

With that information, make decisions about what people or groups you want to hang out with and set boundaries accordingly.

You may also be able to change conversation topics to guide the tenor of the interaction and influence the emotional tone that is shared.

You can learn to modulate your own upset so that you can calm yourself and may help the other person calm down, so you don’t escalate together.

Of course, learning to work with our emotions when they occur is important. What we are talking about here is avoiding being caught in emotional states that can escalate in a group, especially fear and anger. This post is about side-stepping that potential escalation, another tool in learning to modulate your emotions, not avoid them.

Experiment with this process and see how you can take more control of how others influence your emotions and your actions. Please join me in the audio below to walk through this process together.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

Right now many are struggling financially, so I have chosen to have no paywall. If you can, your donation will help keep this material free, and I appreciate whatever you choose to give.

Warmly,

Pamela