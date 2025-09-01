Let’s talk about dealing with emotions in the middle of being tired. We are all tired sometimes, but many people are very stretched right now and live in a state of almost constant tiredness. And some people are in jobs or situations (employment, caretaking, war, or other situations) requiring so much energy that exhaustion is part of daily life.

First, what happens? When you are tired, the prefrontal cortex becomes less functional. This is the part of the brain in charge of executive functioning, including managing emotions. This area helps with self-control, planning, and rational thought. In addition, the amygdala, the center of your fight/flight response, becomes more active. The connectivity between the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex decreases, so the prefrontal cortex has less influence on the amygdala. These changes result in emotional reactions that are both more intense and less controlled.

What this means is that when you are tired and more emotional, that is normal. And – you are still in charge of your life and responsible for managing this situation. Remember, emotions come; your job is learning to manage what comes.

Now let’s consider some things you can do so that, when you are tired, you can better manage your emotions. Some things on this list need to be done ahead of time and some are options when you are in the middle of dealing with the challenging situation. The more resilience tools you have mastered when tiredness hits, the better off you will be. Here are some things to consider.

· As much as possible, learn to work with emotions ahead of time so you have well-practiced tools in your pocket.

· Know the cues your body sends that tell you emotions are rising internally. This helps you use your tools before reacting.

Know your emotional triggers and have plans for dealing with them.

Set boundaries verbally and walk away as needed.

Apologize for over-reactions to help minimize negative impact on relationships when emotions move past your tools and capacity for staying calm.

And of course, rest. In other words, solve the problem at its core and get sleep and rest as much as possible.

As always, experiment and choose what works for you. Some of you already know that I am a fan of “cheat sheets.” You can put your tools on a notecard (or an electronic list). This way, you can access them easily without having to rely on your memory which, of course, is also less functional when you are tired! Let’s work further on these options in the audio below.

Note: If you are using this information or these tools in your business, please give credit by referring your clients or students to this Substack. This allows me to continue offering these tools without a paywall so they are accessible to everyone, regardless of finances. Thank you.

