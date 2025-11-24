Everyone has to deal with criticism at some point, and criticism seems to have become more common and more vicious. Today I will be talking about criticism that is harsh, vicious, condescending, and/or accusatory. I am not referring to constructive criticism or sharing a concern in a respectful way. How can we work with our emotions and inner experience to minimize the impact of this kind of behavior on ourselves?

Let’s break this down into three parts:

Acknowledging the attack as an attack : Criticism (as I defined it above) is unnecessary, unfair, unkind, and unproductive. It is an attack. If someone attacked someone you loved, what emotion would you feel? Probably the emotion of anger would be somewhere in your reaction. Rather than reacting, what happens if you work directly with your emotions? What happens if you allow yourself to feel the anger at this person’s attack? I don’t mean attack back or fuel it by saying how awful the person is. I mean simply noticing your anger as an emotion – as a body state – because someone attacked you in an unfair way. Simply notice.

Challenging the internal belief : Criticism works because, on some level, we believe what the person is saying. So, if we counter the self-criticism, we can counter the impact of the criticism as it comes from others. Can you challenge your own belief, or partial belief? This statement isn’t true because…. and fill in the blank with what is true. It is also important to remind yourself by saying things like, “this isn’t about me; it is about them.”

Letting it go: It is important to let the criticism go. Remember, it isn’t about you anyway, and holding onto it will interfere with your moving forward. You can use a ritual to do this (like burning a note from someone) or simply making a conscious decision to let go. You might have to face some disappointment or sadness that someone you trusted or cared about would make this kind of statement. This is a kind of grieving. Simply acknowledge any sadness that does arise while you are letting go.

Don’t forget to set boundaries. Now that you know this person can treat you this way, what kind of boundaries do you need to minimize it happening again, or at least reduce your exposure?

Please note that certain experiences of criticism require more in-depth work. This is especially true of public humiliation (creating shame), repeated bombardment, and repeated criticism received as a child. You can try this tool, but don’t blame yourself if you need more assistance; some criticism can go quite deep.

Please join me in the audio below to walk through this together.

