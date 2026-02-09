Today’s world bombards us in many ways: with noise, news, events, demands, and advertising. Some of this bombardment brings information we need, but too much can negatively impact us. We can also be bombarded by people, especially those who are disrespectful or abusive.

For emotional resilience, we need to set boundaries so that we are not physically or emotionally drained, and so we are safe from harm. We also need to maintain relationships that are supportive and reciprocal.

We need to set clear boundaries to consistently maintain the balance and equanimity needed to:

make clear decisions,

use the tools we have for managing emotions, and

get back on our feet quickly when we make mistakes.

Clear inner work and outer functioning requires clear boundaries.

A number of years ago, I was managing my mother’s medical care, helping with her 24-hour care, sleeping on the loveseat in her room, and watching her die of ALS. I had only recently moved to Louisville, and most of our belongings were still in boxes. I had lost my father only months prior to this. Quite honestly, I was exhausted. My body seemed to be asking for one night at home where I could sleep through the night, but I was afraid to leave. With ALS, the person can die from aspiration, and I had used the suction machine once to stop her from choking on her fluids. Could she push the button in time, and how fast would the aids respond? I made sure the aids would take extra precautions with her, went home for that night’s sleep, and felt rejuvenated enough to manage until my sister was to arrive. Thankfully, my mother survived that night.

Boundaries are essential. Your boundaries may involve the Internet or how someone treats you, or even what kind of news you take in. Only you know what you need. The secret is to consciously choose. And – you can only truly say “yes” when you can also say “no.”

Please join me in the audio below where we will move through some questions to ask as you are considering what boundaries you need.

