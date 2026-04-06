Challenging emotions can often feel restrictive and burdensome, leading us to constrict the body and mind. That contraction can, at times, increase the intensity of the emotion, making the process more of a struggle. This struggle can interfere with simply being with an emotion and allowing it move through you and then move on.

Big Sky Practice is a practice from the mindfulness tradition. I have seen it taught in different ways, and one that stands out for me was when Tara Brach applied a variation of it to working with physical pain. I believe it can be used to work with emotions as well, and that is what I offer here.

The idea is to create space around the emotion by imagining the emotion held in a larger mental space. An image of big sky can be used as a metaphor to assist you in creating this mental image.

I have found that this practice, at least for some people, helps diminish the intensity of the emotions so that they can be watched more easily and processed. Please note that, for people with trauma histories, this may not be the best practice, especially if you have dissociation. If this practice is uncomfortable or you begin to feel spacy, simply drop the practice, ground in your feet, and move to a practice that is more helpful for you. Trust your sense of what is right for you.

Please join me in the audio below where we will walk through a short version of this practice together.

0:00 -4:39

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela