Mindful Resilience

Mindful Resilience

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
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I like the idea that there are secrets that pertain to delight. I certainly came to my first thought here by way of a child, as you did in the start of this wonderful piece. Would be interesting to compare delight as a child to delight as an adult and write a piece on one's thoughts.

I've been rolling the idea around of writing a piece related to going inward and being in search of finding out more about the kind(s) of experience that matters to us. I haven't gotten much further than this vague thought.

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