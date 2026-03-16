When we think about uplifting emotions, we think about happiness, a rather general term that often means something different to different people. Today I want to focus on a more specific uplifting emotion: delight.

Delight is an in-the-moment often wide-eyed experience of joy. It is often experienced as a result of relating to something in front of us. I saw it in my 4-month-old niece as she jumped up and down, squealing with joy – delight actually – taking in everything around her. We often associate delight with children because they know how to be so present with the world, looking intensely at bugs crawling on the ground, tasting ice-cream for the first time, or playing peek-a-boo with a loved one.

They innately have beginners mind as talked about by writers like Suzuki Rochi. They are seeing the world for the first time and delighting in that experience.

What if we gave ourselves the same opportunity and purposely chose to approach an experience this way? Yesterday I picked daffodils from the front yard, put them in a vase, and took a moment to delight in those flowers. And – I periodically take a moment to look at their beauty and inhale their fragrance when I pass the vase of flowers. It offers a moment of delight.

One of the secrets of working with delight is savoring the experience, taking a moment and letting it settle in the body. Thich Nhat Hanh talked about how the slight smile on the lips helps create the sense of inner peace when working with mindfulness. I think moments of delight, adding a smile if you like, is a similar process.

Please join me in the audio below and walk through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela