Curiosity is one of the most important perspectives to embrace when working with emotions. Many cultures, and certainly the culture here in the US, promote moving away from emotions. We are tempted in many ways: “buy this,” “eat that,” “watch this video,” “attend that entertainment event.” I even saw a sign as I was walking into a grocery store saying something like, “Don’t be sad; buy [this product]. Yes, true story! Nothing is wrong with these options, but they are often used as escapes from emotions.

We cannot work with something we don’t experience, and to experience something, we need to move toward it. One of the best ways to do that is with curiosity. We are gently leaning into the experience, an embodied experience since I define emotions as “body states.” There is a gentleness with curiosity, and an openness to what we might find. It isn’t a pressure, a “should,” or a threat. Emotions can be challenging to work with, so the gentle opening in curiosity is a great way to start.

There is another way curiosity serves us when working with emotions. On several occasions, I have had students say that a certain emotion must be under an experience (like depression) or that someone must be experiencing a particular emotion if a certain kind of event is happening. I have read books where the author makes a global statement about this or that emotion. My response is, “maybe.” Emotions are experienced differently by different people. Yes, there are common responses, but there are also individual differences. You can use the ideas people suggest and ask whether that applies to you, but the key is to become curious about what is happening in you. Don’t simply believe what someone – friend, family, or professional – says you are feeling. Instead, check inside and find out. Use that curious stance.

You don’t trust yourself to do that? My experience is that people know a lot more about what they are experiencing than they realize. Maybe you need ways of being with what you find there so you can stay long enough to name it, but you are the expert on what is there. And you can learn to trust yourself more over time by dipping into your emotions, pulling back when it feels like too much, and trying again later, all with gentle curiosity to see what you find.

Please join me in the audio below, and we will walk through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela