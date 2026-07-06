Mindful Resilience

Mindful Resilience

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Heather Schwartz's avatar
Heather Schwartz
2d

I love this post and your guided meditation. I could feel your compassionate presence which helped me find my center faster. And, after reading this post, I noticed which emotion I tend to move away from quickly (fear/anxiety) rather than explore with curiosity. Through this practice, I stayed with it for longer and even did something after that I was nervous about (and avoiding!). Thank you, Pamela!

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