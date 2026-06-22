Emotions often sneak up on us, pushing us into action before we have a chance to consider what might be the best action to take in a particular situation. What if you were able to put a pause between an emotion and an action? How might that impact what happens?

I have struggled in doing this so that my frustration or anger didn’t seep out into an action, especially in words that were not especially helpful. After working on this a while, I finally started seeing improvement. I remember when my husband and I were moving from Chicago to north of Louisville. We had rented a truck which my husband planned to drive down, and he was to leave the next morning. He was turning the truck around in the driveway, and I was standing on the passenger side of the truck. He was backing closer and closer to the garage, I started yelling for him to stop but he didn’t hear me. Then I heard it – CRUNCH!

I could feel my frustration moving toward anger. The house closing was in less than 48 hours. As I walked around the front of the truck, I could feel my frustration as tension in my body and the sensation of heat rising . I just watched it. When I was on the driver’s side, I almost opened my mouth, but stopped and just stood there. As I took a breath, I could see the exhaustion on his face. Still I didn’t speak – unusual for me, but a conscious decision. I looked at the garage and said, “It’s only the gutter.” Had I spoken quickly, I would have led with anger and frustration. Because I had paused, I avoided making things worse.

The ability to pause before acting is a habit we can all build. The story above happened because I had been working on creating that space – and I am still working on it.

An ongoing mindfulness practice is the best way to support the development of this habit because it builds the neural pathways between the amygdala (which reacts to emotions quickly) and the prefrontal cortex (the executive, problem-solving center of the brain). Without those connections, the amygdala rules the moment, and we all become more reactive.

With practice as a baseline, here are the in-the-moment steps:

An ongoing mindfulness practice to build the neural network. (Fortunately, I had been doing this.)

When something happens, notice the internal experience (notice I experienced frustration and anger as body tension and heat). Just watch it.

Pause and take a breath. This gives your prefrontal cortex a little time to assess. (Because I paused, I could see my husband’s exhausted face and take that information into account.)

Do nothing until you decide how you want to react. (I kept my mouth shut which gave me that time.)

Make a conscious decision, and then act. (I decided to assess the situation in a way that made it look manageable – to both of us. And blame? What was the point of blame? After all, he was the one driving the large truck, doing that hard work. There was no blame, just a challenging day for both of us.)

You can do this. We all have patterns of reacting; it is a matter of identifying them and applying the process. Your reactive pattern may not be frustration and disappointment; maybe it is fear or something else. Identify your pattern, and make a commitment to ongoing practice as well as how you want to be different in the moment.

Please join me in the audio below so we can walk through it together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela