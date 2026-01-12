We use words to transmit information, and we do this when we talk, when we text, or when we use the Internet. Even still occasionally in writing. Most of us would probably say that this is the most important purpose of communication.

Sometimes it certainly is not only the most important, but an essential aspect of communication. When we communicate about urgent danger or medical needs, information exchange can save lives. We don’t need to give up the necessity of information exchange. And – for many everyday exchanges, sometimes I wonder whether it would more appropriately be secondary.

What would happen if you used most communication primarily for connection? Feeling disconnected in our society is rampant, at least in the US, and it seems to be getting worse. In late 2025, the American Psychological Association released their latest Stress In America™ survey. About half of the adults said they felt isolated (54%), left out (50%), or lacking companionship (50%). 69% said they needed more emotional support in the last year than they had received, an increase from 65% the year before.

When I have helped clients with relationships, I have consistently seen how information can dissipate, unheard, unless it is in the context of connection. Remember the cartoons – wah wah wah!? That is how “needing to be right” or “being in the know” can come across without the bridge of connection. In fact, pushing the information and insisting you know something in that context can create more disconnect.

How do we use communication for connection?

First, we make connection the intent of our communication. We put aside trying to control someone, convince someone, teach them a lesson, or teach them anything.

Instead we notice what they are bringing to the table. What are the concerns they have? What are they needing as a human being? That could be something as simple as being recognized as having something to bring, appreciated for who they are, or acknowledged for being in the midst of a hard time.

Then try to relate to where they are coming from. That might be listening to them first. Remember, listening and actively hearing someone does not require you to agree with them. If they are adamant about something, what is the pain underneath their frustration or anger? You aren’t there to fix it; just understand.

That can mean at least temporarily dropping your agenda to make the connection.

I was in a church situation years ago and wanted to do a certain kind of vocal presentation, a kind totally new for the church. The organist, for whom this was new, was adamant about doing it in a way that I felt would not work at all. I made a conscious decision to stop convincing him of anything and just started listening and responding to his concerns, which quickly moved beyond the issue at hand. After a few minutes of just trying to understand him, to my surprise, he started talking about doing the presentation the way I suggested. In fact, we did the piece together in a way that was consistent with my original requests.

Things don’t always work out this way. I had totally let go of the original idea, and it would have been fine to do nothing. I had made connection more important than information or getting something done. We walked away better connected, and that is what really mattered to me.

Please join me in the audio below, and let’s walk through this together.development.

0:00 -4:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

I make these posts available for free so that people have access who would not otherwise be able to afford these types of resilience tools. Please consider contributing if you find these posts helpful. Thank you for whatever you choose to give.

Warmly,

Pamela