Last week we talked about one way to change your perspective in a challenging situation to help you calm yourself and give the executive part of your brain more information to help you deal with the situation. This week we will look into the perspective of time, again using visualization.

If you are upset with someone’s behavior, what would happen if you saw that person as a child? Not only that, but you saw that this child grew up with experiences, some of them challenging, that shaped their current personality and behavior? How would that change your perspective?

Please note that shifting your perspective, and possibly becoming more understanding, does not mean you accept their behavior. You need to set boundaries to maintain your safety and possibly that of others. And – if your actions come from a place of this kind of larger perspective, you can still set those boundaries, possibly with more thoughtfulness.

You can also use this practice if you are upset about a group of people working together, especially if you don’t have identities of the individual members.

Please join me in the audio below, and let’s walk through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela