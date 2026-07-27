Mindful Resilience

Mindful Resilience

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Patty Asaad
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I love your suggestion to view certain interactions as if I’m sitting in the back of a theater. That could keep me from making assumptions based on my emotions. Thank you

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1 reply by Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
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