What emotions you experience in a situation is directly related to your perspective. If you believe someone purposely said something to you out of spite, you will have a different set of emotions than if you thought the comment, was an offhand statement because the person was tired.

Sometimes we jump to conclusions and, a few hours or days later, we start to see things differently. So giving yourself time is one option. But how can you change your perspective right after something happens?

A helpful metaphor for thinking about a challenging situation is to imagine watching it play out on a stage – in a theater. You are sitting in the audience watching the show. You and the other characters are on stage playing the different roles. This can give you some distance.

You can even choose the location in the theater where you want to sit. Sitting farther back can give you more distance from the situation and your reaction.

Please join me in the audio below to walk through this together.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela